Jones and No. 23 Memphis host No. 22 Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (8-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5;…

Virginia Cavaliers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (8-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Memphis takes on the No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers after David Jones scored 22 points in Memphis’ 79-77 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Memphis is third in the AAC scoring 79.6 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Virginia averages 7.6 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Memphis makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Virginia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Memphis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jahvon Quinerly is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.7 points for Memphis.

Isaac McKneely averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 55.1% from beyond the arc. Reece Beekman is averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 assists and 2.8 steals for Virginia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.