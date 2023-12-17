Jones and Iowa State host Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -33.5;…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-2)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -33.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 107-56 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Cyclones are 6-0 on their home court. Iowa State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Jones averaging 2.5.

The Rattlers are 1-3 on the road. Florida A&M has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iowa State makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Florida A&M averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Iowa State.

Keith Lamar is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Rattlers. K’Jei Parker is averaging 10.3 points for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

