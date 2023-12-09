Jones and CSU Fullerton host Sacramento State

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -1;…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-6)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Max Jones scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 60-55 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Hornets have gone 1-0 in home games. Sacramento State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans have gone 1-3 away from home. CSU Fullerton averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zee Hamoda is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Betson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Sacramento State.

Jones is shooting 40.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 14.2 points for CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

