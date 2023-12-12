Jonas Aidoo dominates inside as No. 12 Tennessee beats Georgia Southern 74-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 Tennessee beat Southern 74-56 on…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 Tennessee beat Southern 74-56 on Tuesday night.

The winless Eagles (0-10) had no answer for the 6-foot-11 Aidoo, who also had two steals and two blocks. Aidoo scored the first 10 points of the game and had 21 by halftime as Tennessee led 49-21. He finished as the only double-digit scorer for the Volunteers (7-3).

Derrick Harris came off the bench to score all but two of his 13 points in the second half for Georgia Southern.

NO. 21 DUKE 89, HOFSTRA 68

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 28 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best eight assists as Duke beat Hofstra.

The 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American made four 3-pointers and blocked three shots for the Blue Devils (7-3). Duke shot 55%, made 11 of 22 3-pointers and had four players in double figures. Jeremy Roach scored 19 points.

Darlinstone Dubar scored 24 points and hit seven 3s to lead the Pride (6-4). Hofstra shot 50% but committed 14 turnovers.

