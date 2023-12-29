Johnston leads Loyola Marymount against Tarleton State after 27-point game

Tarleton State Texans (8-4, 2-0 WAC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tarleton State Texans (8-4, 2-0 WAC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays the Tarleton State Texans after Will Johnston scored 27 points in Loyola Marymount’s 76-67 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Lions are 5-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Texans are 2-3 on the road. Tarleton State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Loyola Marymount makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Tarleton State averages 70.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 68.8 Loyola Marymount gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Lions. Justin Wright is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Jakorie Smith is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Texans. Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.