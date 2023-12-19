Johnson’s 25 lead Southern Illinois past North Dakota State 76-63

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 25 points as Southern Illinois beat North Dakota State 76-63 on Tuesday night.…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 25 points as Southern Illinois beat North Dakota State 76-63 on Tuesday night.

Johnson had five assists for the Salukis (7-4). Jarrett Hensley shot 6 of 10 from the field to add 14 points. Scottie Ebube had 13 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line.

Boden Skunberg finished with 19 points for the Bison (7-6). North Dakota State also got 10 points and two steals from Noah Feddersen. In addition, Damari Wheeler-Thomas finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

