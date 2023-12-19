CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Johnson's 14 lead FGCU…

Johnson’s 14 lead FGCU over Georgia Southern 53-42

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Dallion Johnson scored 14 points as FGCU beat Georgia Southern 53-42 on Tuesday night.

Johnson added seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-9). Keeshawn Kellman added 11 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Franco Miller Jr. was 2 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

The Eagles (0-12) were led in scoring by Eren Banks, who finished with 16 points. Georgia Southern also got seven points from Cam Bryant. In addition, Mannie Harris had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up