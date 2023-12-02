Johnson scores 31, Southern Illinois knocks off Saint Louis 101-62

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson’s 31 points led Southern Illinois past Saint Louis 101-62 on Saturday night. Johnson added…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson’s 31 points led Southern Illinois past Saint Louis 101-62 on Saturday night.

Johnson added seven assists and five steals for the Salukis (5-2). Troy D’Amico scored 20 points and added three blocks. Clarence Rupert shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Tim Dalger led the Billikens (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Kellen Thames added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Louis. Gibson Jimerson also put up 10 points.

