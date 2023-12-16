Johnson scores 30, UC Davis takes down Pacific 82-61

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson scored 30 points as UC Davis beat Pacific 82-61 on Saturday night. Johnson also…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson scored 30 points as UC Davis beat Pacific 82-61 on Saturday night.

Johnson also contributed four steals for the Aggies (4-5). Elijah Pepper scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kane Milling finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Tigers (4-8) were led in scoring by Moe Odum, who finished with 15 points, eight assists and four steals. Judson Martindale added 10 points for Pacific. In addition, Nicquel Blake finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

