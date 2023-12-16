Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 30, UC…

Johnson scores 30, UC Davis takes down Pacific 82-61

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson scored 30 points as UC Davis beat Pacific 82-61 on Saturday night.

Johnson also contributed four steals for the Aggies (4-5). Elijah Pepper scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kane Milling finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Tigers (4-8) were led in scoring by Moe Odum, who finished with 15 points, eight assists and four steals. Judson Martindale added 10 points for Pacific. In addition, Nicquel Blake finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up