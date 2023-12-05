Johnson scores 29 as New Orleans defeats Belhaven 79-65

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson’s 29 points helped New Orleans defeat Belhaven 79-65 on Tuesday night. Johnson had seven…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson’s 29 points helped New Orleans defeat Belhaven 79-65 on Tuesday night.

Johnson had seven assists for the Privateers (4-4,). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 22 points and added three steals. Jamond Vincent finished 4 of 10 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Blazers were led by Judah Jordan, who posted 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jacob Reese added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Belhaven. In addition, Luke Couch had 12 points.

New Orleans visits San Jose State in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

