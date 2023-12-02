Johnson scores 21 and Charleston Southern downs South Carolina State 66-64

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — RJ Johnson scored 21 points as Charleston Southern beat South Carolina State 66-64 on Saturday…

Johnson was 8 of 16 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 9 from the line for the Buccaneers (3-5). A’lahn Sumler added 19 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line, and also had three steals. Taje’ Kelly shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (2-7) were led by Wilson Dubinsky, who posted 13 points. Davion Everett added 10 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina State. Caleb McCarty finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Bulldogs’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

