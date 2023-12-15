Johnson leads UC Davis against Pacific after 28-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-7) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the…

UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-7)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the Pacific Tigers after Ty Johnson scored 28 points in UC Davis’ 81-79 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 at home. Pacific allows 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-3 on the road. UC Davis is eighth in the Big West with 12.4 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 2.6.

Pacific scores 64.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.1 UC Davis allows. UC Davis’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Pacific has given up to its opponents (48.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Cam Denson is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Elijah Pepper is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 21.4 points and two steals. Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for UC Davis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.