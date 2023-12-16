Johnson leads Southern Illinois against Wichita State

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3, 0-1 MVC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-3) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3, 0-1 MVC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-3)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces the Wichita State Shockers after Xavier Johnson scored 31 points in Southern Illinois’ 70-68 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Shockers are 5-0 on their home court. Wichita State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Salukis are 0-1 on the road. Southern Illinois is fifth in the MVC scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Wichita State averages 78.3 points, 12.4 more per game than the 65.9 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Wichita State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Shockers. Dalen Ridgnal is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.

Johnson is scoring 25.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Salukis. Clarence Rupert is averaging 9.9 points for Southern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.