Johnson leads Southern Illinois against Wichita State after 31-point showing

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3, 0-1 MVC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-3)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits the Wichita State Shockers after Xavier Johnson scored 31 points in Southern Illinois’ 70-68 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Shockers have gone 5-0 at home. Wichita State leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 45.3 boards. Dalen Ridgnal leads the Shockers with 7.8 rebounds.

The Salukis have gone 0-1 away from home. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Clarence Rupert averaging 7.8.

Wichita State averages 78.3 points, 12.4 more per game than the 65.9 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois scores 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than Wichita State allows to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% for Wichita State.

Trent Brown averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 53.7% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 25 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for Southern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

