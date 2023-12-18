Johnson leads Southern Illinois against North Dakota State after 23-point performance

North Dakota State Bison (7-5) at Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota State Bison (7-5) at Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays the North Dakota State Bison after Xavier Johnson scored 23 points in Southern Illinois’ 69-68 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Salukis have gone 5-1 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 2-4 in road games. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Southern Illinois averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 24.8 points for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 7.9 points for Southern Illinois.

Boden Skunberg is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

