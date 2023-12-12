Johnson leads Southern Illinois against Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (5-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (5-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -12.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces the Austin Peay Governors after Xavier Johnson scored 32 points in Southern Illinois’ 70-68 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Salukis are 5-0 on their home court. Southern Illinois scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Governors are 0-4 in road games. Austin Peay is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Illinois makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Austin Peay averages 66.7 points per game, 1.3 more than the 65.4 Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 24.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Salukis. Clarence Rupert is averaging 9.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 54.8% for Southern Illinois.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, five assists and 2.6 steals for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.