Johnson leads Southern against No. 21 Mississippi State after 21-point game

Southern Jaguars (1-6) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the No.…

Southern Jaguars (1-6) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Jordan Johnson scored 21 points in Southern’s 93-56 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Mississippi State is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 1-6 in road games. Southern is fifth in the SWAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Tidjiane Dioumassi averaging 3.9.

Mississippi State is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 52.5% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.3 points. Jimmy Bell Jr. is shooting 51.2% and averaging 9.4 points for Mississippi State.

Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 17.9 points for the Jaguars. Brandon Davis is averaging 9.1 points for Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.