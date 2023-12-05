Johnson leads South Carolina against No. 24 Clemson after 24-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at Clemson Tigers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at Clemson Tigers (7-0, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on the No. 24 Clemson Tigers after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 24 points in South Carolina’s 89-67 victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. Clemson is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Gamecocks play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. South Carolina averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Clemson scores 80.3 points, 16.0 more per game than the 64.3 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers for Clemson.

Johnson is averaging 17.9 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.7 points for South Carolina.

