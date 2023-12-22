Johnson leads South Carolina against Elon after 20-point game

Elon Phoenix (6-5) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -17.5;…

Elon Phoenix (6-5) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -17.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Elon Phoenix after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 72-62 victory over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Gamecocks are 6-0 in home games. South Carolina is seventh in the SEC with 15.0 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 4.6.

The Phoenix are 0-4 in road games. Elon is fourth in the CAA with 14.2 assists per game led by Rob Higgins averaging 2.9.

South Carolina averages 74.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 77.3 Elon gives up. Elon averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

TK Simpkins is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

