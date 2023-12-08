Johnson leads New Orleans against San Jose State after 29-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (5-5) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Orleans Privateers (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (5-5)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the San Jose State Spartans after Jordan Johnson scored 29 points in New Orleans’ 79-65 win against the Belhaven Blazers.

The Spartans have gone 3-0 at home. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC scoring 74.1 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Privateers have gone 1-3 away from home. New Orleans is eighth in the Southland with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamond Vincent averaging 1.9.

San Jose State is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 11.6 more points per game (79.4) than San Jose State gives up to opponents (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tibet Gorener is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for San Jose State.

Johnson is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 12.9 points for New Orleans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.