Johnson leads George Washington against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point performance

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -16.5; over/under…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Garrett Johnson scored 23 points in George Washington’s 79-75 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Revolutionaries are 8-0 on their home court. George Washington leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Maximus Edwards paces the Revolutionaries with 7.0 rebounds.

The Hawks are 0-7 in road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC scoring 62.5 points per game and is shooting 37.0%.

George Washington averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Chace Davis is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 9.8 points. Troy Hupstead is averaging 11.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.