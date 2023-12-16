Johnson leads Charleston Southern against South Carolina after 27-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -22.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the South Carolina Gamecocks after RJ Johnson scored 27 points in Charleston Southern’s 76-64 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-0 in home games. South Carolina is eighth in the SEC with 14.7 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 5.0.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 in road games. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

South Carolina scores 74.7 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 73.2 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern scores 5.1 more points per game (70.0) than South Carolina allows (64.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.6 points for South Carolina.

Daren Patrick averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. RJ Johnson is averaging 18.2 points for Charleston Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

