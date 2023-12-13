Johnson leads Charleston Southern against North Alabama after 21-point performance

North Alabama Lions (5-5) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (5-5) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the North Alabama Lions after RJ Johnson scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 66-64 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 on their home court. Charleston Southern averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lions have gone 0-4 away from home. North Alabama ranks sixth in the ASUN with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 8.6.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Daren Patrick is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Charleston Southern.

Detalian Brown is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.9 points. Jacari Lane is averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 assists for North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.