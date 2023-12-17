Johnson and UCF host Maine

Maine Black Bears (8-4) at UCF Knights (6-3) Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays the Maine…

Maine Black Bears (8-4) at UCF Knights (6-3)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays the Maine Black Bears after Darius Johnson scored 25 points in UCF’s 70-68 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Knights have gone 4-2 in home games. UCF is eighth in the Big 12 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylin Sellers averaging 2.3.

The Black Bears have gone 3-3 away from home. Maine is the best team in the America East allowing only 63.2 points per game while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

UCF averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.9% for UCF.

Kellen Tynes is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.