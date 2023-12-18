Johnson and UCF host Maine

Maine Black Bears (8-4) at UCF Knights (6-3) Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -13.5; over/under…

Maine Black Bears (8-4) at UCF Knights (6-3)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -13.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Maine Black Bears after Darius Johnson scored 25 points in UCF’s 70-68 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Knights are 4-2 on their home court. UCF is seventh in the Big 12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Thierno Sylla averaging 3.9.

The Black Bears are 3-3 on the road. Maine is the leader in the America East giving up only 63.2 points per game while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

UCF averages 78.0 points, 14.8 more per game than the 63.2 Maine allows. Maine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UCF gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.9% for UCF.

Kellen Tynes is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

