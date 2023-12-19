Johnson and Southern Illinois host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (7-5) at Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Dakota State Bison (7-5) at Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces the North Dakota State Bison after Xavier Johnson scored 23 points in Southern Illinois’ 69-68 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Salukis are 5-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois ranks sixth in the MVC with 15.2 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 5.7.

The Bison are 2-4 on the road. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Southern Illinois scores 76.2 points, 6.4 more per game than the 69.8 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 11.7 more points per game (77.9) than Southern Illinois allows (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 24.8 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Clarence Rupert is shooting 55.6% and averaging 10.3 points for Southern Illinois.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

