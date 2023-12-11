Johnson and New Orleans host San Francisco

New Orleans Privateers (4-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-3) San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -19.5;…

New Orleans Privateers (4-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-3)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -19.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the San Francisco Dons after Jordan Johnson scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 87-82 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Dons have gone 3-0 in home games. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC with 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 12.7.

The Privateers are 1-4 on the road. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

San Francisco makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). New Orleans has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals. Mogbo is shooting 72.8% and averaging 15.2 points for San Francisco.

Johnson is shooting 40.4% and averaging 23.3 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 12.0 points for New Orleans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

