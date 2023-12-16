Jimerson, Hargrove rally Saint Louis past Louisiana Tech 75-74

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson led Saint Louis with 23 points and Terrence Hargrove Jr. hit the game-winning 3-pointer…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson led Saint Louis with 23 points and Terrence Hargrove Jr. hit the game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining as the Billikens beat Louisiana Tech 75-74 on Saturday night.

Jimerson shot 8 for 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Billikens (7-5). Bradley Ezewiro added 17 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Hargrove was 5 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Daniel Batcho finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (9-3). Isaiah Crawford added 18 points for Louisiana Tech. In addition, Tyler Henry had 15 points and two steals.

