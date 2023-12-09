Jimerson, Hargrove lead Saint Louis over Hofstra 71-68

ST. LOUIS, (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points and Terrence Hargrove Jr. secured the victory with a dunk with…

ST. LOUIS, (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points and Terrence Hargrove Jr. secured the victory with a dunk with 50 seconds left as Saint Louis defeated Hofstra 71-68 on Saturday.

Jimerson shot 6 for 16 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Billikens (6-5). Tim Dalger added 20 points while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Hargrove was 7 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 19 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tyler Thomas finished with 29 points and two steals for the Pride (6-3). Darlinstone Dubar added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Hofstra. In addition, Jaquan Carlos had 11 points and eight assists. The Pride broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.