Jimerson and Saint Louis host Southern Illinois

Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -6; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 81-76 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Salukis have gone 3-0 at home. Southern Illinois averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Billikens play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Illinois averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Brown is shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 8.2 points. Xavier Johnson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 21.8 points for Southern Illinois.

Jimerson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 15.5 points for Saint Louis.

