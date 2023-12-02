Jihad scores 19 to guide Ball State over Bellarmine 67-58

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Basheer Jihad had 19 points in Ball State’s 67-58 win over Bellarmine on Saturday. Jihad also…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Basheer Jihad had 19 points in Ball State’s 67-58 win over Bellarmine on Saturday.

Jihad also added 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (6-2). Jalin Anderson scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 17, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added six assists and three steals. Ben Hendriks had 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Langdon Hatton led the way for the Knights (2-7) with 19 points and two blocks. Bash Wieland added 13 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine. In addition, Peter Suder had nine points.

