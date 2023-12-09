Jihad leads Ball State against SIU-Edwardsville after 26-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) at Ball State Cardinals (7-2) Muncie, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) at Ball State Cardinals (7-2)

Muncie, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Basheer Jihad scored 26 points in Ball State’s 68-65 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Cardinals have gone 6-0 in home games. Ball State ranks sixth in the MAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Jalin Anderson averaging 4.0.

The Cougars are 0-4 in road games. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Ball State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville scores 6.3 more points per game (70.5) than Ball State gives up to opponents (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Pearson Jr. is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.8 points. Jihad is shooting 52.3% and averaging 18.4 points for Ball State.

Shamar Wright is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

