Jihad leads Ball State against Bellarmine after 25-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-6) at Ball State Cardinals (5-2)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces the Bellarmine Knights after Basheer Jihad scored 25 points in Ball State’s 90-64 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Cardinals have gone 5-0 in home games. Ball State is fifth in the MAC scoring 78.1 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Knights are 1-5 in road games. Bellarmine is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Ball State averages 78.1 points, 7.1 more per game than the 71.0 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Ball State has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jihad is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% for Ball State.

Ben Johnson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Knights. Peter Suder is averaging 11.0 points and 3.8 rebounds for Bellarmine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

