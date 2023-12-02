Jenkins leads Old Dominion against Northeastern after 20-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at Northeastern Huskies (3-5) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2; over/under is…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at Northeastern Huskies (3-5)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the Northeastern Huskies after Chaunce Jenkins scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 69-68 win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Huskies have gone 1-0 at home. Northeastern averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Monarchs are 0-2 on the road. Old Dominion has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northeastern makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Old Dominion averages 68.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 77.0 Northeastern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Turner averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Luka Sakota is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.3 points for Northeastern.

Jenkins is averaging 17.8 points for the Monarchs. Vasean Allette is averaging 11.2 points and 1.7 steals for Old Dominion.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.