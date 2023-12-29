NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Jenkins and Jossell score 12 points apiece, Stephen F. Austin defeats New Orleans 80-51

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 10:12 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Myles Jenkins and Latrell Jossell scored 12 points apiece to help Stephen F. Austin defeat New Orleans 80-51 on Friday night.

Jenkins went 5 of 7 from the field for the Lumberjacks (8-5). Jossell was 3 for 8 from the floor and and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Sadaidriene Hall went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jordan Johnson finished with 12 points and two steals for the Privateers (5-8). Carlos Hart and Khaleb Wilson-Rouse each finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

