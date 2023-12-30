Jeanne-Rose, Amos power Central Connecticut over St. Elizabeth 99-38

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Allan Jeanne-Rose and Kellen Amos scored 15 points apiece to lead Central Connecticut to a…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Allan Jeanne-Rose and Kellen Amos scored 15 points apiece to lead Central Connecticut to a 99-38 romp over Division III member St. Elizabeth on Saturday.

Amos added seven rebounds while Jeanne-Rose grabbed six. Abdul Momoh added 12 points and six boards off the bench, while reserve Joe Ostrowsky scored 11 with seven assists. Jordan Jones pitched in with 10 points, five assists and five steals.

Jonathan Ramos led the Eagles with nine points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.