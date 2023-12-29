Jaylin Sellers scores 19 points as UCF beats Bethune-Cookman 98-54

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 19 points, Marchelus Avery added 11 points off the bench and UCF beat…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 19 points, Marchelus Avery added 11 points off the bench and UCF beat Bethune-Cookman 98-54 on Friday night.

UCF (9-3) earned its 15th straight victory in the series — with the last matchup in the 2021-22 season resulting in the largest margin of victory over the Wildcats in the series’ history at 81-45.

Sellers had 10 points and Antwann Jones scored all 10 of his in the first half. Bethune-Cookman was held to 21 first-half points and trailed by 23 at the break. UCF pulled away during a 20-2 run for a 28-13 lead, before closing the half on a 14-2 spurt to make it 44-21.

Bethune-Cookman missed 11 straight shots in the second half to trail 87-45 with 5:35 left.

Darius Johnson and C.J. Walker each scored 10 points for UCF, which scored a season-high 98 points with 51 coming from its reserves.

Dhashon Dyson scored 15 points and Jakobi Heady had 14 points and nine rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (5-7). The Wildcats had just 25 total rebounds, while UCF grabbed 14 of its 41 on the offensive end.

UCF, which played the last of a seven-game homestand and nonconference slate, has a week off before playing at Kansas State on Jan. 6.

Bethune-Cookman faces its third Power 5 Conference opponent of the season on Sunday at Mississippi State.

