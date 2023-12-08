James leads Rider against Stonehill after 27-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) at Rider Broncs (1-7, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) at Rider Broncs (1-7, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -9; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Mervin James scored 27 points in Rider’s 88-81 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs are 1-1 on their home court. Rider is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-7 away from home. Stonehill ranks fifth in the NEC with 11.1 assists per game led by Tony Felder averaging 3.5.

Rider scores 69.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 85.8 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc. James is shooting 51.3% and averaging 19.0 points for Rider.

Jackson Benigni is averaging 12.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Skyhawks. Felder is averaging 12.4 points for Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.