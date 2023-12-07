James leads Rider against Stonehill after 27-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) at Rider Broncs (1-7, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) at Rider Broncs (1-7, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Mervin James scored 27 points in Rider’s 88-81 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs have gone 1-1 in home games. Rider has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-7 away from home. Stonehill is ninth in the NEC allowing 85.8 points while holding opponents to 48.8% shooting.

Rider’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 8.0 fewer made shots on average than the 12.0 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 64.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 77.0 Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Broncs. Corey McKeithan is averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.5% for Rider.

Tony Felder averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.1 points for Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.