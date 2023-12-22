Jacy Sheldon scores 31 points as No. 13 Ohio State beats Belmont 84-55

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon made five 3-pointers on her way to 31 points, and No. 13 Ohio State…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon made five 3-pointers on her way to 31 points, and No. 13 Ohio State beat Belmont 84-55 on Friday.

Sheldon was 12 for 18 from the floor. She scored 30 points during Monday night’s 77-71 loss to No. 2 UCLA.

Celeste Taylor added 15 points and Rikki Harris scored 10 for Ohio State (10-2). Taylor Thierry had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Buckeyes faced coach Kevin McGuff’s oldest daughter, Kilyn, who averaged nearly 17 points as a senior at Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus. She finished with four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Tessa Miller led Belmont (7-4) with 15 points. Kendal Cheesman added 13 points.

NO. 16 INDIANA 84, BOWLING GREEN 35

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sara Scalia made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points, leading Indiana to its ninth straight win.

Scalia, a second-year transfer from Minnesota who came in shooting 43.7% on 3-pointers, was 8 of 11 from the arc before leaving midway through the fourth quarter.

Mackenzie Holmes had 10 points for the Hoosiers (10-1).

Amy Velasco scored 14 points for Bowling Green (6-4), which shot just 23% from the field.

NO. 20 GONZAGA 67, NEW MEXICO 56

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, leading Gonzaga to the victory.

Brynna Maxwell had 14 points for the Zags, and Kaylynne Truong finished with 12 points and seven assists.

Gonzaga (13-2) extended its home winning streak to 26, which ranks third in the country behind UNLV (27) and South Carolina (46).

Viane Cumber scored 17 points for New Mexico (9-4). Paula Reus added 11 points.

NO. 25 TCU 87, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 34

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, leading TCU to the runaway victory.

TCU (13-0) went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history — with the only Power 5 opponent being Nebraska on Nov. 25. The Horned Frogs are riding a program record 13-game winning streak.

Madison Conner had 21 points for TCU.

Jessica Tomasetti led Mount St. Mary’s (3-8) with 12 points.

