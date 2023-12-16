Cameron Brink stars as No. 9 Stanford knocks off Portland 81-51

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 23 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots, and No. 9 Stanford bounced…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 23 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots, and No. 9 Stanford bounced back from its lone defeat this season with an 81-51 win against Portland on Friday night.

Brink made 11 of 13 free throws and also dished out four assists. Brooke Demetre added 10 points as Stanford (9-1) returned to the court for its first game after a two-week break for final exams. The Cardinal lost 96-78 at Gonzaga on Dec. 3.

Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer notched her 1,195th career victory to move within eight of passing Mike Krzyzewski’s 1,202 to become the winningest coach in the men’s or women’s college games.

Emme Shearer scored 12 points for Portland (6-6).

NO. 12 OHIO STATE 73, GRAND VALLEY STATE 49

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 15 points, Taylor Thierry added 11 and No. 12 Ohio State coasted to the win over Division II Grand Valley State.

Sheldon and Thierry were the only starters to play 20 minutes, both checking in at 21, and 13 Buckeyes saw action in a tuneup for Monday’s home game against No. 2 UCLA.

The Buckeyes (9-1), who have won nine straight, forced 32 turnovers, 22 of them steals, and turned those into 34 points.

Ellie Droste had 17 points for the Lakers (7-1), the second-ranked D-II team.

NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 96, WESTERN CAROLINA 36

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby matched her career high with 23 points, helping North Carolina to the runaway victory.

Ustby also had nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks. Paulina Parris scored 16 points for the Tar Heels (7-4), and Indya Nivar had 15.

North Carolina had a 50-24 rebounding advantage and turned 24 turnovers into 37 points.

Audrey Meyers had 13 points for the Catamounts (2-9).

