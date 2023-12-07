Jacobi scores 15, Eastern Illinois knocks off IUPUI 75-58

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi had 15 points in Eastern Illinois’ 75-58 win against IUPUI on Thursday night. Jacobi…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi had 15 points in Eastern Illinois’ 75-58 win against IUPUI on Thursday night.

Jacobi added 15 rebounds for the Panthers (5-5). Corey Swayer Jr. scored 15 points, going 6 of 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Kyndall Davis had nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Jlynn Counter finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars (3-7). IUPUI also got seven points and three steals from Vincent Brady II.

IUPUI visits Minnesota on Dec. 12.

Eastern Illinois’ hosts Central Arkansas on Sunday.

