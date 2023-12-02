Jacobi leads Eastern Illinois over UHS&P 112-50

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi scored 14 points as Eastern Illinois beat the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi scored 14 points as Eastern Illinois beat the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy 112-50 on Saturday.

Jacobi also added six rebounds for the Panthers (4-5). Jermaine Hamlin shot 6 of 7 from the field to add 12 points. Isaiah Griffin was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Dwight Newsome finished with 13 points for the Eutectics. Jas Suvalija added nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

