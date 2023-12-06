Jacksonville visits UCF following McCray’s 32-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) at UCF Knights (5-2) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -14.5; over/under is…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) at UCF Knights (5-2)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the UCF Knights after Robert McCray scored 32 points in Jacksonville’s 81-79 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Knights have gone 3-1 in home games. UCF ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 4.7.

The Dolphins are 2-2 on the road. Jacksonville scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

UCF averages 77.1 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 72.8 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville scores 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than UCF allows to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.3 points for UCF.

McCray is averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 13.9 points for Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.