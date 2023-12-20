Jacksonville visits No. 1 Purdue after Loyer’s 27-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points in Purdue’s 92-84 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 5-0 at home. Purdue ranks second in the Big Ten with 18.4 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 6.7.

The Dolphins are 2-4 in road games. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Purdue’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 25.4 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 61.0% over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Jarius Cook averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Robert McCray is averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

