Jacksonville State Gamecocks to take on the UIC Flames Friday

UIC Flames (5-3, 0-1 MVC) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays UIC in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Gamecocks have gone 2-2 in home games. Jacksonville State is the CUSA leader with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brad Lewis averaging 6.0.

The Flames are 1-1 on the road. UIC ranks sixth in the MVC with 14.8 assists per game led by Christian Jones averaging 5.0.

Jacksonville State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.5 per game UIC gives up. UIC scores 12.2 more points per game (74.4) than Jacksonville State gives up (62.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Quincy Clark is averaging 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6% for Jacksonville State.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 16 points for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.9 points for UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

