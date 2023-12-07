Jacksonville State Gamecocks to host UIC Flames Friday

UIC Flames (5-3, 0-1 MVC) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division 1…

UIC Flames (5-3, 0-1 MVC) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Jacksonville State and UIC take the court.

The Gamecocks are 2-2 on their home court. Jacksonville State scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Flames have gone 1-1 away from home. UIC ranks third in the MVC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Toby Okani averaging 7.0.

Jacksonville State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.5 per game UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Quincy Clark is shooting 50.6% and averaging 11.1 points for Jacksonville State.

Isaiah Rivera averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Okani is averaging 12.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks for UIC.

