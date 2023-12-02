Jacksonville faces Georgia Southern on 3-game win streak

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -2; over/under…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Dolphins take on Georgia Southern.

The Eagles play their first home game after going 0-7 to start the season. Georgia Southern has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins have gone 1-2 away from home. Jacksonville is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern scores 68.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 71.9 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Dean is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 9.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.6% for Georgia Southern.

Robert McCray averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Bryce Workman is averaging 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

