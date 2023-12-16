Jackson’s 17 lead Western Carolina over South Carolina Upstate 70-53

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tre Jackson’s 17 points helped Western Carolina defeat South Carolina Upstate 70-53 on Saturday night. Jackson…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tre Jackson’s 17 points helped Western Carolina defeat South Carolina Upstate 70-53 on Saturday night.

Jackson added five rebounds for the Catamounts (8-2). Vonterius Woolbright scored 15 points while going 6 of 13 and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added 16 rebounds and eight assists. Russell Jones shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Trae Broadnax finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals for the Spartans (4-7). South Carolina Upstate also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Ahmir Langlais. Floyd Rideau also put up eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

