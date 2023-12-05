Jackson’s 12 lead Albany past Potsdam 98-59

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Jackson had 12 points in Albany’s 98-59 win against Potsdam on Tuesday night. Jackson added…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Jackson had 12 points in Albany’s 98-59 win against Potsdam on Tuesday night.

Jackson added six rebounds for the Great Danes (6-3). Tyler Bertram was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Jonathan Beagle was 4 of 7 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Bears were led by Colton Huestis, who recorded 11 points. Potsdam also got nine points from Jeff Williamson. MeSean Johnson also had eight points.

Albany visits Temple in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

